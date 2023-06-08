Wealth Alliance Sells 1,382 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fluor were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE FLR opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

