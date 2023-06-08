Wealth Alliance Sells 23,616 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

