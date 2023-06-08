Wealth Alliance Sells 262 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in General Electric were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after buying an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Electric by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,496,000 after buying an additional 853,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

