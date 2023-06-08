Wealth Alliance Sells 933 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 95,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 169,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 152,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

