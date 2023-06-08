Wealth Alliance Takes $226,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $450.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $463.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.28.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

