Wealth Alliance Takes $265,000 Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,244,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $21,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $19,114,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,751,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RTO opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.3169 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.