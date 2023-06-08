Wealth Alliance Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 232,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,936,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.