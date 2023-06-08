Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,903 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $94,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,244,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after acquiring an additional 154,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 766,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,414,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after buying an additional 137,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after buying an additional 309,513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,687,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after buying an additional 141,448 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS PTLC opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

