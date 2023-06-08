Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $93.81 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.39% of Equifax worth $93,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,463,000 after buying an additional 62,568 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,019,000 after buying an additional 167,740 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,261,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,851,000 after purchasing an additional 180,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.0 %

EFX opened at $221.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.23. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

