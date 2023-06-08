Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $84,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.