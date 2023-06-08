Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 12,365 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Primerica were worth $75,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $192.09 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $195.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

