Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,862,298 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,862,298 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.90% of V.F. worth $96,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,424,000 after acquiring an additional 154,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Bank of America decreased their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $50.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

