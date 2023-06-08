Wells Fargo & Company Trims Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price to $250.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CASY opened at $217.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.50.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

