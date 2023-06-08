West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.4 %

WST stock opened at $344.72 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $376.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

