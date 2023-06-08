WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $297.76 million and $9.15 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for $4.82 or 0.00018251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

