Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 142,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,368,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 504.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $176.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.