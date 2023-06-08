WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $54.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,756,000 after buying an additional 5,754,581 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,015,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,697,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

