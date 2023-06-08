Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $110.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $119.69 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $135.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

