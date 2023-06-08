Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Brenda J. Lauderback Sells 3,050 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

