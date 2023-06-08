Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sayan Chakraborty Sells 329 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sayan Chakraborty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.86. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Workday by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

