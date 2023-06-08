Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $404.00 million-$407.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.57 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on YEXT. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

Shares of Yext stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $99.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yext by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 236.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.