Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.50 million-$102.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.12 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.28-$0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE YEXT opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.16. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $99.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 30.63% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yext by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

