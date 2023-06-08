Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

