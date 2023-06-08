Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

