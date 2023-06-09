13,486 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

