4,861 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

