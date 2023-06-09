5,281 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $140.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

