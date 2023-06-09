Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $406.70.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $439.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.82. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

