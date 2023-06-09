Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.