agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in agilon health were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in agilon health by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,236,898 shares of company stock worth $1,960,468,829. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

agilon health Price Performance

NYSE AGL opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

