Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $283.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.41. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

