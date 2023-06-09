Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $86.14 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

