Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

