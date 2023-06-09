American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American Bank’s previous dividend of $0.10.
American Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMBK opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. American Bank has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
About American Bank
