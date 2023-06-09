AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $4,563,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $176.49 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $176.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

