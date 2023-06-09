AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.9 %

AMN opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.