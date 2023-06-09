Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 506.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

