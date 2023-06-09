Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.39% of Badger Meter worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.2 %

BMI opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.99. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

