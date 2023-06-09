Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,110 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.