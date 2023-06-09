Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,615 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

