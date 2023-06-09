Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 891,566 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 4,647.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,566 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $24.06 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.