Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

McKesson stock opened at $389.23 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.