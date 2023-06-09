Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,719 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

