Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,771 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $147.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

