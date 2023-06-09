Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

YUM stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

