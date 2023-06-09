Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American Water Works worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $147.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.