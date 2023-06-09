Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,348 shares of company stock valued at $252,776 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading

