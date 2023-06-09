Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.55 Million Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of REGL stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

