Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $20.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $239.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $225.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

