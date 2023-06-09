Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.