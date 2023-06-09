Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $20.66 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 694.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Atlassian worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Atlassian by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Atlassian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,140 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,416,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,348,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,140 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,809 shares of company stock worth $49,326,909. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian Trading Down 0.6 %

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.55. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.